Citation
Myers B, Carney T, Johnson K, Browne FA, Wechsberg WM. Int. J. Drug Policy 2019; 75: e102628.
Affiliation
|
Substance Use, Gender and Applied Research, RTI International, 3040 East Cornwallis Road, Research Triangle Park, NC, United States; Health Policy and Administration, Gillings School of Global Public Health, The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, United States; Department of Psychology, North Carolina State University, United States; Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, United States. Electronic address: wmw@rti.org.
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31830616
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A substantial number of South African women with substance use disorders also report psychological trauma related to experiences of physical and sexual abuse. Trauma-focused substance use programmes may support recovery from co-occurring substance use disorders and psychological trauma, yet integrated programmes are not widely available in South Africa. As part of the process of developing a trauma-focused substance use programme for South African women, we explored service providers' views of the feasibility of implementing trauma-focused substance use interventions within usual care settings in Cape Town, including potential barriers that need to be considered when planning for implementation.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Extended Normalisation Process Theory; Implementation; Low-and-middle income country; South Africa; Substance use; Trauma; Women