King CA, Brent D, Grupp-Phelan J, Shenoi R, Page K, Matabele-Gittens EM, Chernick LS, Melzer-Lange M, Rea M, McGuire TC, Littlefield A, Casper TC. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT.
(Copyright © 2019, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
31830523
OBJECTIVE: Adolescents at risk for suicide are highly heterogeneous in terms of psychiatric and social risk factors, yet there has been little systematic research on risk profiles, which would facilitate recognition and the matching of patients to services. Our primary study aims were to identify latent class profiles of adolescents with elevated suicide risk, and to examine the association of these profiles with mental health service use (MHSU).
adolescence; latent class profiles; mental health service use; suicide risk