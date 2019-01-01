|
Burch KA, Barnes-Farrell JL. J. Occup. Health Psychol. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychological Sciences.
(Copyright © 2019, American Psychological Association)
31829663
For those who commute to and from work on a daily basis, this is an activity that requires attention to both what one is doing and the environment, in order for the commute to be done safely. Although research has shown that work can spill over into home and other nonwork domains, little attention has been paid to the impact that work may have on the transition time between one's work and nonwork domains. The present study sought to examine the relationship between end-of-day job strain and commuting stress with the safety of one's commute through the experience of work-related rumination. Data were collected via daily diaries administered over 2 working weeks (i.e., 10 days) from employees (N = 106) who worked full-time and commuted by private vehicle on a daily basis. Using a daily diary approach allowed for the examination of intraindividual variability in the study constructs of interest, in an effort to understand the dynamics of the hypothesized phenomena.
Language: en