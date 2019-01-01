SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grannon KY, Nanney MS, Wang Q, Larson N, Hearst MO, Berge J, Caspi CE. J. Sch. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Minnesota, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, 717 Delaware St. SE, Minneapolis, MN, 55414.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.12857

PMID

31828805

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Breakfast consumption often decreases as youth get older. The School Breakfast Program (SBP) provides an opportunity to intervene and increase breakfast consumption, especially among high school students.

METHODS: Project breakFAST implemented an expanded breakfast service at 12 high schools. In this longitudinal evaluation, school administrators provided SBP participation and demographic data on all ninth and 10th graders for two full consecutive school years. Students screened for eating breakfast <3 times/week were randomly selected to participate in the cohort study. The cohort completed a survey on perceived barriers, benefits, and breakfast habits.

RESULTS: At baseline, all 12 schools had only traditional before school cafeteria SBP service. Mean participation was 16.3% and ranged from 7.9 to 38.1%. After the intervention, there was an increase in participation to 25.7% (p = .004) ranging from 14.1 to 47.5%. There was no change in breakfast participation before school (13.3%, p = .06). Students who traveled to school by car, bike, or walking at baseline were 4.5% less likely to participate in second chance breakfast at follow-up than those who took the bus to school (p = .006).

CONCLUSION: Second chance breakfast is an option for increasing high school breakfast participation, especially for those riding the bus.

© 2019, American School Health Association.


Language: en

Keywords

child and adolescent health; high school students; nutrition; rural students; school breakfast program; second chance breakfast

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print