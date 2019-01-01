|
Citation
|
Grannon KY, Nanney MS, Wang Q, Larson N, Hearst MO, Berge J, Caspi CE. J. Sch. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of Minnesota, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, 717 Delaware St. SE, Minneapolis, MN, 55414.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31828805
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Breakfast consumption often decreases as youth get older. The School Breakfast Program (SBP) provides an opportunity to intervene and increase breakfast consumption, especially among high school students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child and adolescent health; high school students; nutrition; rural students; school breakfast program; second chance breakfast