Citation
Greene N, Tomedi L, Reno J, Green D. J. Sch. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey, New Mexico Department of Health, 1190 St. Francis Drive, Santa Fe, NM, 87505.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31828795
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation, an important risk factor for suicide, is strongly associated with substance use. Factors such as family cohesion, connection with friends, and social support can be protective against suicidal behaviors. The purpose of this study was to explore the association between suicidal ideation, substance use, and resiliency factors among middle school students.
Keywords
middle school; resiliency; social support; substance use; suicidal ideation; surveys