|
Citation
|
Cottengim C, Parks SE, Erck Lambert AB, Dykstra HK, Shaw E, Johnston E, Olson CK, Shapiro-Mendoza CK. Matern. Child Health J. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Reproductive Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31828577
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To describe infant deaths where a u-shaped pillow was under or around an infant and to describe cases classified as Explained Suffocation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
NFR-CRS: National Fatality Review Case Reporting System; SIDS: sudden infant death syndrome; SUID: sudden unexpected infant death; Suffocation