SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lozier MJ, Wallace B, Anderson K, Ellington S, Jones CM, Rose D, Baldwin G, King BA, Briss P, Mikosz CA. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2019; 68(49): 1142-1148.

Affiliation

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, CDC.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

DOI

10.15585/mmwr.mm6849e1

PMID

31830008

Abstract

What is already known about this topic?

Patients with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use–associated lung injury (EVALI) in Illinois and Wisconsin reported using a variety of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products in the 3 months preceding illness; a product labeled “Dank Vapes” was most commonly reported.

What is added by this report?

Nationally, Dank Vapes were the most commonly reported THC-containing product by hospitalized EVALI patients, but a wide variety of products were reported, with regional differences. Data suggest the outbreak might have peaked in mid-September.

What are the implications for public health practice?

These data further support the association of EVALI with THC-containing products; it is unlikely that one brand is responsible for the outbreak. CDC recommends that persons not use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print