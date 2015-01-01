|
Citation
Lucas C, Brady J, Olympia RP. NASN Sch. Nurse 2019; ePub(ePub): 1942602X19892074.
Affiliation
Professor, Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, Penn State College of Medicine, Attending Pediatric Emergency Medicine physician, Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31829101
Abstract
Although students commonly present to the school nurses' office with physical chief complaints, there are many mental health concerns in the school-age population associated with emotional and physical consequences. Bullying is considered to be a public health crisis, plaguing students across the nation. It is important to develop a framework for recognizing problematic social and emotional interactions between students, like bullying, given the dire consequences on a student's physical and emotional well-being. This article describes typical presentations of bullying through a case scenario, providing a mnemonic for recognition and resources for prevention.
Language: en
Keywords
abdominal pain; bullying; headaches