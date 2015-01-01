Abstract

Although students commonly present to the school nurses' office with physical chief complaints, there are many mental health concerns in the school-age population associated with emotional and physical consequences. Bullying is considered to be a public health crisis, plaguing students across the nation. It is important to develop a framework for recognizing problematic social and emotional interactions between students, like bullying, given the dire consequences on a student's physical and emotional well-being. This article describes typical presentations of bullying through a case scenario, providing a mnemonic for recognition and resources for prevention.

