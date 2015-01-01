Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this study, we aim to evaluate the current trends in pediatric fractures related to trampolines.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System was queried for fractures occurring between 2008 and 2017 in individuals aged 0 to 17 years. Sex, anatomic region, locale of injury, admission status, and year of injury were recorded. Incidence rates were calculated by using national census data. Poisson regression analysis was used to test for changes in fracture incidence across the time period. Logistic regression analyses were used to test temporal trends in the odds of a fracture occurring at a place of recreation or sport and a patient with a fracture being admitted.



RESULTS: Between 2008 and 2017, there was a 3.85% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.51-7.30) increase in the incidence of trampoline-related pediatric fractures per person-year. The incidence of pediatric trampoline-related fractures increased from 35.3 per 100 000 person-years in 2008 to 53.0 per 100 000 person-years in 2017. There was no change in the odds of a trampoline fracture requiring hospitalization (odds ratio per 1 year: 1.02; 95% CI: 0 6-1.07; P =.5431). There was a significant increase in the odds of a fracture occurring at a place of recreation or sport (odds ratio per year: 1.32; 95% CI: 1.21-1.43; P <.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Between 2008 and 2017, there was a significant increase in the national incidence of trampoline-related fractures. We identified a significant increase in the proportion of trampoline fractures that occurred at a place of recreation or sport. Advocacy campaigns should consider these sites in their prevention efforts.



