Khan AA. Saudi Med. J. 2019; 40(12): 1195-1201.
Department of Emergency Medicine, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. E-mail. anaskhan@ksu.edu.sa.
(Copyright © 2019, Riyadh Al-Kharj Hospital Programme)
31828270
Abstract
Climate change is the most challenging natural calamity of chronic nature that presents intense episodes of heat waves, and events. Effects of heat waves and increasing average temperature on heat-related illnesses (HRIs) demand a review of existing preventive and treatment strategies to direct future research. Heat-related illnesses are presented as minor to severe life-threatening conditions. Despite the understanding of the pathophysiology of HRI, pharmacological interventions are limited. Prevention is the best strategy against HRI. There is a dearth of epidemiological studies that reviewed the effect of pharmacological interventions on mortality, and there remains a need to identify critical key components other than inflammatory modulators, which can be targeted to decrease HRI.
