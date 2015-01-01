Abstract

A novel compensation control strategy is proposed to compensate for automatic steering system controller limitations in instability under nonlinear interference condition. In this article, the structure and mechanism of automatic steering system are briefly introduced at first. The nonlinear dynamic models of automatic steering system and vehicle are established, and the interference torque models of automatic steering system caused by different speed are then derived through the mechanism of tire structure. Simulations under different road conditions and different vehicle velocities are then used to validate the influence of nonlinear factors on the automatic steering system. Finally, the compensation controller is designed, and the effectiveness of designed controller has been verified by simulation results, in which the dynamic control effect and tracking accuracy of designed controller have been improved significantly. Finally, the novel controller is designed based on Simulink results, and test results reconfirm the partial performance of controller effectively.

Language: en