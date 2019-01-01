SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Casper ST, O'Donnell K. Soc. Sci. Med. 2019; 245: e112688.

College of Humanities and Sciences, Thomas Jefferson University, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.socscimed.2019.112688

31830739

This essay uses gender as a category of historical and sociological analysis to situate two populations-boxers and victims of domestic violence-in context and explain the temporal and ontological discrepancies between them as potential brain injury patients. In boxing, the question of brain injury and its sequelae were analyzed from 1928 on, often on profoundly somatic grounds. With domestic violence, in contrast, the question of brain injury and its sequelae appear to have been first examined only after 1990. Symptoms prior to that period were often cast as functional in specific psychiatric and psychological nomenclatures. We examine this chronological and epistemological disconnection between forms of violence that appear otherwise highly similar even if existing in profoundly different spaces.

Copyright © 2019 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier Ltd.. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Battered women; Boxing; Brain damage; Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Construction of disease; Emerging disease; Gender and biomedicine; Intimate partner violence; Traumatic brain injury

