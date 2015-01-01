|
Citation
Binmadi NO, Alblowi JA. BMC Oral Health 2019; 19(1): e279.
Affiliation
Periodontology Department, Faculty of Dentistry, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31830978
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Occupational violence is considered unlawful in professional environments worldwide. In the healthcare industry, including dentistry, the safety of workers is essential, and it is of the utmost importance to ensure patient and employee safety and provide quality care. This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of violence and associated workplace policies among oral healthcare professionals. Additionally, it aimed to identify the factors associated with violence and their impact on oral healthcare workers.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Aggression; Meta-analysis; Oral healthcare workers; Sexual harassment; Verbal abuse; Workplace violence