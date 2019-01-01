SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hagiya H, Koyama T, Zamami Y, Tatebe Y, Funahashi T, Shinomiya K, Kitamura Y, Hinotsu S, Sendo T, Rakugi H, Kano MR. BMJ Open 2019; 9(12): e033462.

Department of Geriatric Medicine, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

(Copyright © 2019, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjopen-2019-033462

31831549

OBJECTIVES: Fall-related mortality among older adults is a major public health issue, especially for ageing societies. This study aimed to investigate current trends in fall-related mortality in Japan using nationwide population-based data covering 1997-2016.

DESIGN: We analysed fall-related deaths among older persons aged ≥65 years using the data provided by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

RESULTS: The crude and age-standardised mortality rates were calculated per 100 000 persons by stratifying by age (65-74, 75-84 and ≥85 years) and sex. To identify trend changes, a joinpoint regression model was applied by estimating change points and annual percentage change (APC). The total number of fall-related deaths in Japan increased from 5872 in 1997 to 8030 in 2016, of which 78.8% involved persons aged ≥65 years. The younger population (65-74 years) showed continuous and faster-decreasing trends for both men and women. Average APC among men aged ≥75 years did not decrease. Among middle-aged and older women (75-84 and ≥85 years) decreasing trends were observed. Furthermore, the age-adjusted mortality rate of men was approximately twice that of women, and it showed a faster decrease for women.

CONCLUSIONS: Although Japanese healthcare has shown improvement in preventing fall-related deaths over the last two decades, the crude mortality for those aged over 85 years remains high, indicating difficulty in reducing fall-related deaths in the super-aged population. Further investigations to uncover causal factors for falls in older populations are required.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2019. Re-use permitted under CC BY-NC. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

adult intensive & critical care; epidemiology; geriatric medicine; health & safety; health policy; public health

