Citation
Teufer B, Ebenberger A, Affengruber L, Kien C, Klerings I, Szelag M, Grillich L, Griebler U. BMJ Open 2019; 9(12): e032528.
Affiliation
Department for Evidence-based Medicine and Evaluation, Danube University Krems, Krems, Austria.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31831544
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Occupational injuries and diseases are a huge public health problem and cause extensive suffering and loss of productivity. Nevertheless, many occupational health and safety (OHS) guidelines are still not based on the best available evidence. In the last decade, numerous systematic reviews on behavioural, relational and mixed interventions to reduce occupational injuries and diseases have been carried out, but a comprehensive synopsis is yet missing. The aim of this overview of reviews is to provide a comprehensive basis to inform evidence-based decision-making about interventions in the field of OHS.
Language: en
Keywords
OHS; occupational diseases; occupational health and safety; occupational injuries; overview of reviews