Groll DL, Ricciardelli R, Carleton RN, Anderson G, Cramm H. Can. J. Psychiatry 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
(Copyright © 2019, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
31830817
OBJECTIVE: There is an increased incidence of some mental health disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in some members of the military and in some public safety personnel (PSP) such as firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and dispatchers. Upon retirement from the armed forces, many individuals go on to second careers as PSP. Individuals with prior military experience may be at even greater risk than nonveterans for developing mental health disorders. The present study was designed to examine the relationship between prior military service and symptoms of mental health disorders in PSP.
Language: en
epidemiology; military; post-traumatic stress disorder; suicide; veteran