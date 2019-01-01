|
Citation
Kobulsky JM, Dubowitz H, Xu Y. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
University of South Carolina College of Social Work, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31831190
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The neglect of children is a serious global problem. The 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) was a major international achievement spurring national efforts to prevent and address neglect. However, the scope of neglect worldwide and progress in addressing it remain unclear.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Child maltreatment intervention; Child maltreatment prevalence; Child maltreatment prevention; Child neglect; Child protective services systems; Global health; International research