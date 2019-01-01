Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including abuse and neglect, are consistently found to be predictors of perpetration of intimate partner violence (IPV) and peer violence (PV) in adulthood. Children are often exposed to patterns of ongoing and/or multiple-type polyvictimization throughout the life course.



OBJECTIVES: To identify and characterize patterns of ACEs among men in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and to examine the relationship between these patterns and perpetration of intimate partner violence (IPV) and peer violence (PV) in adulthood.



METHODS: We used latent class analysis to identify respondents with similar patterns of ACEs. The analysis was conducted with a sample of 987 men.



RESULTS: We uncovered five distinct classes of men with specific patterns of ACEs. One consisted of nonvictims and four included various forms of polyvictimization. Men in the polyvictimization classes that included non-violent family dysfunction had significantly higher odds of perpetrating psychological IPV compared to the other three classes (AORs 2.33 and 3.04 compared to nonvictims). Men in the polyvictimization classes that included any sexual violence and/or non-violent family dysfunction had significantly higher odds of perpetrating PV compared to the other two classes (AORs 3.54, 6.10, and 7.42 compared to nonvictims).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that distinct patterns of exposure to ACEs among this population are differentially related to perpetration of IPV and PV in adulthood. These findings highlight the importance of child development interventions in low-and middle-income countries, both for the primary prevention of child adversity and for mitigation of the cognitive and emotional effects of ACEs.



Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en