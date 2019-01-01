SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stafford LD, Sekulla A, Morrison E, Fleischman DS, Harvey AJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2019; 206: 107780.

Affiliation

Centre for Comparative and Evolutionary Psychology, Department of Psychology, University of Portsmouth, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2019.107780

PMID

31835186

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol intoxication has been associated with increases in risk taking behavior and more ambiguously, alterations in emotional perception. In the first study of its kind, we examine how theories of disgust can be used to help explain these effects.

METHODS: Using a single-blind procedure, participants (n = 73) were randomly allocated to an alcohol (Males: 0.68 g/kg; Females: 0.60 g/kg) or placebo condition and then completed a psychometric measure of disgust (TDDS).

RESULTS: Results revealed a non-significant trend toward lower disgust sensitivity in the alcohol versus placebo condition. We did however find a significant negative correlation, whereby increases in breath alcohol level were associated with decreased pathogen disgust.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings demonstrate a relationship between breath alcohol level and disgust sensitivity which could help explain differences in risk associated behavior.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; Disgust; Emotions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print