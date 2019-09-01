SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McKetin R, Leung J, Stockings E, Huo Y, Foulds J, Lappin JM, Cumming C, Arunogiri S, Young JT, Sara G, Farrell M, Degenhardt L. EClinicalMedicine 2019; 16: 81-97.

National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.eclinm.2019.09.014

31832623

PMC6890973

BACKGROUND: The use of amphetamines is a global public health concern. We summarise global data on use of amphetamines and mental health outcomes.

METHODS: A systematic review and meta-analysis (CRD 42017081893). We searched Medline, EMBASE, PsycInfo for methamphetamine or amphetamine combined with psychosis, violence, suicidality, depression or anxiety. Included studies were human empirical cross-sectional surveys, case-control studies, cohort studies and randomised controlled trials that assessed the association between methamphetamine and one of the mental health outcomes. Random effects meta-analysis was used to pool results for any use of amphetamines and amphetamine use disorders.

FINDINGS: 149 studies were eligible and 59 were included in meta-analyses. There was significant heterogeneity in effects. Evidence came mostly from cross-sectional studies. Any use of amphetamines was associated with higher odds of psychosis (odds ratio [OR] = 2.0, 95%CI 1.3-3.3), violence (OR = 2.2, 95%CI 1.2-4.1; adjusted OR [AOR] = 1.4, 95%CI 0.8-2.4), suicidality OR = 4.4, 95%CI 2.4-8.2; AOR = 1.7, 95%CI 1.0-2.9) and depression (OR = 1.6, 95%CI 1.1-2.2; AOR = 1.3, 95%CI 1.2-1.4). Having an amphetamine use disorder was associated with higher odds of psychosis (OR = 3.0, 95%CI 1.9-4.8; AOR = 2.4, 95%CI 1.6-3.5), violence (OR = 6.2, 95%CI 3.1-12.3), and suicidality (OR = 2.3, 95%CI 1.8-2.9; AOR = 1.5, 95%CI 1.3-1.8).

INTERPRETATION: Methamphetamine use is an important risk factor for poor mental health. High quality population-level studies are needed to more accurately quantify this risk. Clinical responses to methamphetamine use need to address mental health harms.

© 2019 Published by Elsevier Ltd.


Language: en

Amphetamines; Anxiety; Depression; Mental health; Methamphetamine; Psychosis; Substance use; Suicidality; Violence

