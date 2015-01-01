Abstract

Calls to enhance the health of migrant population sub-groups are strengthening, with increasing evidence documenting the relationship between migration and health outcomes. Despite the importance of migration to global health promotion, little research has focused on the health experiences of young migrants. As part of a Worldwide University Network project, we completed four systematic reviews examining the existing evidence base on the health experiences of children and young people who migrate. In this commentary, we share commonalities with the international evidence but also reflect on some of the challenges, omissions and limitations. These insights expose significant gaps and methodological shortcomings in the evidence - providing space for new research that seeks to identify the influences on migrant children's health.

