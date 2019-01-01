|
Citation
Hooker L, Versteegh L, Lindgren H, Taft A. Health Soc. Care Community 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Judith Lumley Centre (for mother, infant and family health research), La Trobe University, Melbourne, Vic, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31833144
Abstract
New mothers may face substantial physical and mental health challenges during the postpartum period and are at a greater risk of intimate partner violence. Healthcare services provide support, however, acknowledging a problem and seeking help for it can be difficult. Research on where postpartum women seek help and how helpful they perceive it is limited. Additionally, little is known of how these help-seeking behaviours differ between abused and non-abused postpartum women. The aim of this study was to examine the help-seeking behaviour and perceived helpfulness of services in abused and non-abused postpartum women. Secondary analysis was undertaken of data collected during the MOVE (Improving Maternal and Child Health Care for Vulnerable Mothers) cluster randomised controlled trial of a nurse, intimate partner violence screening and supportive care intervention. MOVE was set in eight community-based nurse teams in Melbourne, Australia. The trial (2010-2013) included a survey of n = 2,621 postpartum Australian women who had given birth within the previous 8 months. Data were analysed using descriptive and interferential statistics.
Language: en
Keywords
help-seeking behaviour; intimate partner violence; perceived helpfulness; postpartum women; service utilisation