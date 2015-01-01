Abstract

Adolescence is a critical period in the development of depression. Hence, researching the applicability of cognitive theories in adolescents is crucial. Currently, much remains unknown about how cognitive variables proposed in different theories interplay with one another and whether gender differences in these associations exist. Attempting to integrate Beck's cognitive model and the hopelessness model in adolescents, we conducted a 4-wave study using self-report instruments with 499 adolescents (mean age Time1 = 15.33 years; SD = 0.75; 63.3% female; 73.7% White, 13.8% Black, 5.4% Latina/o, 4.4% mixed race/ethnicity, and 2.6% other) from a high school where almost one third of the students were eligible for free or reduced lunch. Using AMOS and PROCESS to calculate and compare four different theory-driven models, we found support for an integrated model in which the inferential styles proposed in the hopelessness model are located between cognitive errors and the cognitive triad from Beck's cognitive theory. Further, the individual inferential styles and elements of the cognitive triad are associated differently with each other and other variables in the integrated cognitive model. The gender differences we found were limited and did not form a meaningful pattern. If replicated, the integrated model could be the basis to understand how therapeutic techniques developed to modify cognitive variables proposed in one model can impact cognitive constructs from a different theory. This might make cognitive psychotherapies for depression more effective, as it will allow clinicians to integrate therapeutic techniques based on either of the original theories in one theory-driven treatment approach.

Language: en