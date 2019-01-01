Abstract

This commentary refers to research by IJzendoorn and colleagues (2019), who conducted an umbrella synthesis on child maltreatment antecedents and interventions. Comments that I offer underscore the valuable contribution of this work for ongoing research, policy, and practice relevant to the etiology and prevention of child maltreatment. The synthesis brings clarity to a growing and diverse body of scholarship and draws attention to gaps in the literature that must be addressed if to advance well-designed and theoretically robust interventions, and to more rapidly bring promising programs to scale. The work presented by the authors is timely and persuasive, offering important insights and guidance that will be appreciated by the journal's readership.



