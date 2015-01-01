Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The Falls Behavioral Scale (FaB) is considered a valid and reliable tool for measuring fall risk factors related to behavior among older people. It was originally developed and validated in Australia by Clemson et al. The purpose of this study was to perform a transcultural adaptation and validation of the FaB to European Spanish.



METHODS: The transcultural adaptation of the questionnaire followed the methodology structured and validated by Beaton et al. The prefinal version in European Spanish was tested in a pilot study utilizing 15 participants. A total of 167 participants older than 60 years and capable of walking independently, with or without gait assistive devices, were recruited for the study. Internal consistency and reliability were analyzed using Cronbach α and the intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) with a 95% confidence interval. Convergent validity was assessed using Spearman's coefficient, and correlations were evaluated with the European Spanish versions of the EuroQoL-5D (EQ-5D) and the Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC-16).



RESULTS: Good internal consistency was obtained (α =.714) as was test-retest reliability of the overall questionnaire (ICC = 0.97). For each item, good test-retest reliability was achieved, obtaining values for ICC ranging between 0.63 and 0.91 (P < 0.001). Floor and ceiling effects in the European Spanish FaB were not found. Moderate convergent validity was shown, demonstrated by statistically significant associations between the European Spanish version of the FaB and both the ABC-16 (rS = -0.512, P <.001) and the health status subjective value of the EuroQoL-5D scale, also in its European Spanish version (rS = -300, P <.001). Minimum detectable change (MDC) was calculated to provide confidence that any changes are not the result of a random variation or a measuring error (6.49 points; 9.28% MDC).



CONCLUSION: The European Spanish FaB was shown to be a valid and reliable tool for use with Spanish-speaking seniors.

