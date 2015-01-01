|
Citation
|
Fonda JR, Gradus JL, Brogly SB, McGlinchey RE, Milberg WP, Fredman L. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS) and Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), VA Boston Healthcare System, Boston, Massachusetts (Drs Fonda, McGlinchey, and Milberg); Department of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts (Drs Fonda and Gradus); Department of Epidemiology, Boston University School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts (Drs Gradus, Brogly, and Fredman); Department of Surgery, Queens University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada (Dr Brogly); and Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts (Drs McGlinchey and Milberg).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31834063
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and nonfatal opioid overdose, and the role of psychiatric conditions as mediators of this association. SETTING: Post-9/11 veterans receiving care at national Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities from 2007 to 2012. PARTICIPANTS: In total, 49 014 veterans aged 18 to 40 years receiving long-term opioid treatment of chronic noncancer pain.
Language: en