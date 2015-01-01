|
Stephen SJ, Shan G, Banks SJ, Bernick C, Bennett LL. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada (Mr Stephen and Drs Bernick and Bennett); Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, School of Public Health, University of Nevada Las Vegas (Dr Shan); and University of California San Diego, La Jolla (Dr Banks).
31834060
OBJECTIVE: Repetitive head impacts (RHIs) in combat sports are associated with cognitive decline and brain volume reduction. While fighting style differences between boxers, mixed martial artists (MMAs), and martial artists (MAs) have resulted in a broader spectrum of injury, the effects of RHIs on MAs relative to other fighters have not yet been explored. This study aimed to determine a differential effect of fighting style on cognition and brain. SETTING: A large outpatient medical center specializing in neurological care. PARTICIPANTS, DESIGN, AND MAIN MEASURES: In total, 40 MAs, 188 boxers, and 279 MMAs were compared on baseline measures of subcortical regional brain volumes, after controlling for total brain volumes, and cognitive performance.
