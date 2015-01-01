SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cone J, Williams B, Hampton D, Prakash P, Bendix P, Wilson K, Rogers S, Zakrison T. J. Laparoendosc. Adv. Surg. Tech. A 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Section of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/lap.2019.0626

PMID

31834854

Abstract

Gun violence is an epidemic that affects hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Despite gun violence being disproportionately more lethal than other leading causes of trauma, there is a dearth of research being carried out on its root causes and prevention strategies. For the past 20 years, lobbying and politics have interfered with the forward progress of gun violence research. Physicians have a history of producing actionable public-health change and have an ethical obligation to fight for the research that will benefit their patients.


Language: en

Keywords

NRA; firearm research; firearm violence; gun research; gun violence; trauma

