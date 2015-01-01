|
Citation
|
Wang Y, Gielen AC, Magder LS, Hager ER, Black MM. Matern. Child Health J. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
RTI International, 3040 Cornwallis Road, Research Triangle Park, NC, 27709, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31832912
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Toddlers are vulnerable to unintentional injuries. A safety intervention targeting low-income families of toddlers, was effective at improving home safety. The current study examined whether the effect varies by initial home safety problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Home environment; Intervention; Moderation; Toddler; Unintentional injury