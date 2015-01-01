Abstract

BACKGROUND: Movement and physical activity are the natural needs of a living human. Sedentary lifestyle resulting from the development of car communication, improper nutrition, abuse of drugs and addictive substances, constant rush and stress consequently cause destructive health effects. The aim of the study was to analyze risky behaviors among adolescents in the Silesian Voivodeship, taking into account their resistance to stress and physical activity.



METHODS: 211 people were examined (100%). Among them were 122 girls (57.82%) and 89 boys (42.18%) between 16 and 18 years of age (x = 17,3, SD = 0.53). The participants were students from upper secondary schools in the Silesian Voivodeship. The research tool was an original questionnaire consisting of a metric part, closed questions related to the examined problem and a standardized questionnaire of physical activity (SEWL Subjective Experience of Work Load).



RESULTS: Most of the girls (47, 38.52%) considered themselves to be medically resistant to stress, while boys (30, 33.71%) were of the opinion that they were rather resistant to stress. On the other hand, there was no correlation between susceptibility to stress of adolescents in relation to age. From the whole group, up to 203 people (96.21%) have already drunk alcohol. Among them were 117 girls (95.90%) and 86 boys (96.63%). The first cigarette from the studied group of teenagers was ignited by 137 people (64.93%), including 80 girls (65.57%) and 57 boys (64.04%), while psychoactive substances have been already taken by 51 participants (24.17%). Among them were 23 girls (18.85%) and 28 boys (31.46%). There was no correlation between the selfesteem of susceptibility to stress and the use of stimulants in both boys and girls. The average value of the sport index among girls was 2.75, while among boys - 6.37.



CONCLUSIONS: 1. Boys in comparison to girls considered themselves more resistant to stress, while the age in both sexes did not affect selfassessment of vulnerability to stress. 2. Gender of the adolescents did not affect the frequency of stimulants use.

Language: en