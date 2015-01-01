|
Citation
|
Vivolo-Kantor AM, Niolon PH, Estefan LF, Le VD, Tracy AJ, Latzman NE, Little TD, Lang KM, DeGue S, Tharp AT. Prev. Sci. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Violence Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4770 Buford Highway NE, MS-S106-8, Atlanta, GA, 30341-3717, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31833020
|
Abstract
|
Few comprehensive primary prevention approaches for youth have been evaluated for effects on multiple types of violence. Dating Matters®: Strategies to Promote Healthy Teen Relationships (Dating Matters) is a comprehensive teen dating violence (TDV) prevention model designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and evaluated using a longitudinal stratified cluster-randomized controlled trial to determine effectiveness for preventing TDV and promoting healthy relationship behaviors among middle school students. In this study, we examine the prevention effects on secondary outcomes, including victimization and perpetration of physical violence, bullying, and cyberbullying. This study examined the effectiveness of Dating Matters compared to a standard-of-care TDV prevention program in 46 middle schools in four high-risk urban communities across the USA. The analytic sample (N = 3301; 53% female; 50% Black, non-Hispanic; and 31% Hispanic) consisted of 6th-8th grade students who had an opportunity for exposure to Dating Matters in all three grades or the standard-of-care in 8th grade only.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Cyberbullying; Dating Matters; Randomized controlled trial; Violence prevention; Youth violence