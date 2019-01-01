SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alberdi-Paramo I, Saiz-Gonzalez MD, Díaz-Marsá M, Carrasco-Perera JL. Psychiatry Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): 112730.

Affiliation

Department of Psychiatry, Hospital Clinico San Carlos, Madrid, Spain; Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Centro de Investigacion Biomédica en Red de Salud Mental, Cibersam, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2019.112730

PMID

31831199

Abstract

Traumas in childhood could present a significant association with suicidal behavior in BPD. The aim of the report is to study the link between a traumatic childhood involving school bullying and the different forms and degrees of suicidal behavior in BPD. A cross-sectional study was carried out on a sample of 109 BPD patients. It is divided into two groups whether or not there is a history of suicidal behavior. The clinical variables are compared with Chi square and Student's T tests. Traumatic childhood history and bullying, in particular, showed a statistically significant association with the incidence of suicidal behaviors.

Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier B.V.


Language: en

Keywords

Borderline personality disorder; Bullying; Suicidal behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print