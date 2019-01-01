Abstract

Traumas in childhood could present a significant association with suicidal behavior in BPD. The aim of the report is to study the link between a traumatic childhood involving school bullying and the different forms and degrees of suicidal behavior in BPD. A cross-sectional study was carried out on a sample of 109 BPD patients. It is divided into two groups whether or not there is a history of suicidal behavior. The clinical variables are compared with Chi square and Student's T tests. Traumatic childhood history and bullying, in particular, showed a statistically significant association with the incidence of suicidal behaviors.



Copyright © 2019. Published by Elsevier B.V.

Language: en