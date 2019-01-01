|
Alberdi-Paramo I, Saiz-Gonzalez MD, Díaz-Marsá M, Carrasco-Perera JL. Psychiatry Res. 2019; ePub(ePub): 112730.
Department of Psychiatry, Hospital Clinico San Carlos, Madrid, Spain; Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Centro de Investigacion Biomédica en Red de Salud Mental, Cibersam, Spain.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31831199
Traumas in childhood could present a significant association with suicidal behavior in BPD. The aim of the report is to study the link between a traumatic childhood involving school bullying and the different forms and degrees of suicidal behavior in BPD. A cross-sectional study was carried out on a sample of 109 BPD patients. It is divided into two groups whether or not there is a history of suicidal behavior. The clinical variables are compared with Chi square and Student's T tests. Traumatic childhood history and bullying, in particular, showed a statistically significant association with the incidence of suicidal behaviors.
Language: en
Borderline personality disorder; Bullying; Suicidal behavior