Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Violence due to firearms is a substantial public health problem. Death data from medical examiner and vital records were linked to evaluate the use of medical examiner data to augment routine surveillance and determine any differences in sex, age, manner of death, or race and ethnicity between the 2 data systems.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Medical examiner data were searched for keywords of interest, and vital records data were obtained and linked for deaths occurring in Multnomah County, Oregon, from January 1, 2010, through December 31, 2016. Both data sets were compared for the number and proportion of firearm-related deaths by sex, age, manner of death, and race/ethnicity. Sensitivity and positive predictive values were calculated for variables that had discordant results.



RESULTS: A total of 568 firearm-related deaths were identified in the medical examiner data. After matching with manual review, the 2 data systems had 100% case agreement. A reverse match showed that most cases not found in medical examiner data were due to transfer of case jurisdiction. The 2 systems matched nearly perfectly in sex, age, and manner of death but differed in characterization of race and ethnicity. Sensitivity was 62% for Hispanic ethnicity but 93% for white and black race. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Using medical examiner data was a useful way to augment routine surveillance of firearm-related deaths in our jurisdiction in close to real time. However, caution is needed when analyzing data by subgroups because of discordant classifications of race between the data systems.

