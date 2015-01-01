|
Citation
Li J, Wang H, Li M, Shen Q, Li X, Zhang Y, Peng J, Rong X, Peng Y. Addiction 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Malignant Tumour Epigenetics and Gene Regulation, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, 510120, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
31837230
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Alcohol use disorders (AUD) are often comorbid with depressive symptoms. Cohort studies on the association between AUD and subsequent depressive symptoms have produced inconsistent results. Moreover, regarding alcohol intake, the risk of developing depressive symptoms might vary with alcohol intake level. We aimed to investigate the association between AUD, alcohol intake, and subsequent depressive symptoms. DESIGN AND SETTING: We conducted a systematic search in PubMed, Embase, and PsycINFO for cohort studies on the association between AUD or alcohol intake and subsequent depressive symptoms. PARTICIPANTS: We included 338426 participants from 42 studies. Six studies and four studies analysed only females and males, respectively. MEASUREMENTS: We combined risk estimates for developing depressive symptoms using a random-effects model. We divided alcohol intake into abstinence, light (0-84 g/week), moderate (85-168 g/week), and heavy drinking (>168 g/week or >48 g/day at least weekly). We conducted a categorical analysis to compare the risk of depressive symptoms between abstinence and different intake categories. Further, we conducted a dose-response analysis to investigate the alcohol-depression association.
