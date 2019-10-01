|
Citation
|
Beattie G, Cohan C, Brooke M, Kaplanes S, Victorino GP. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of California San Francisco East Bay, Department of Surgery, 1411 E 31st St QIC 22134, Oakland, CA 94602, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31836336
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: As cities nation-wide combat gun violence, with less than 20% of shots fired reported to police, use of acoustic gunshot sensor (AGS) technology is increasingly common. However, there are no studies to date investigating whether these technologies affect outcomes for victims of gunshot wounds (GSW). We hypothesized that the AGS technology would be associated with decreased prehospital transport time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Acoustic gunshot sensor; Gun violence; Hospital transport time; Pre-hospital care; Trauma