BACKGROUND: We examined common patterns of home environmental modification (HEM) use and associated major (including disability-, cardiovascular-, and cancer-related) health conditions and events among older women.



METHODS: Women, age 78.6±6.3 years (n=71,257), self-reported utilization of 9 types of HEMs (hand rails, grab bars, ramps, non-slip surfaces, tacking carpets/rugs, decreasing clutter, increasing lighting, raised sink/counter heights, other). Concurrent history of major health conditions and events was collected. Odds ratios (OR) were estimated based on overall HEM use and four latent classes [low HEM use (56%), rails/grab bars (20%), lighting/decluttering (18%), high HEM use (5%)], adjusted for age, marital status, race/ethnicity, education, depression, and obesity.



RESULTS: 55% of women reported using any HEM (overall), with strongest associations among disability-related conditions. ADL limitations were strongly associated with high HEM use (OR 8.16, 95% CI 6.62-10.05), railing/grab bar use (OR 4.02, 95% CI 3.26-4.95), and lighting/declutter use (OR 1.87, 95% CI 1.40-2.50) versus low HEM use. Recent falls were positively associated with overall HEM use (OR 1.79, 95% CI 1.72, 1.87); high HEM use (OR 2.89, 95% CI 2.64-3.16), railings/grab bars use (OR 2.32, 95% CI 2.18-2.48), and lighting/declutter use (OR 1.93, 95% CI 1.79-2.08) were positively associated with recent falls. Modest associations were observed between HEM use and select (i.e., atrial fibrillation, heart valve disease, stroke) cardiovascular outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Among older women, disability-related conditions, including functional limitations and recent falls, were strongly associated with overall HEM use, high HEM use, and railings/grab bar use.



