Citation
Busby DR, Horwitz AG, Zheng K, Eisenberg D, Harper GW, Albucher RC, Roberts LW, Coryell W, Pistorello J, King CA. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2019; 121: 182-188.
Affiliation
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Electronic address: kingca@med.umich.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31837538
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Little is known about how victimization and discrimination relate to suicide risk among sexual and gender minority (SGM) college students, or what is protective for these students. The current study will: 1.) determine the extent to which interpersonal victimization, discrimination, identity affirmation, and social connectedness are associated with suicide risk characteristics, and if race and/or ethnicity moderates this association; 2.) examine whether identity affirmation and social connectedness are protective against associations between victimization or discrimination and suicide risk characteristics.
Keywords
College students; Discrimination; Sexual and gender minority; Suicide risk; Victimization