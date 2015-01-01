|
Huang JH, Hipp JA, Marquet O, Alberico C, Fry D, Mazak E, Lovasi GS, Robinson WR, Floyd MF. Prev. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management, NC State University, NC, USA.
31836479
Urban parks provide spaces and facilities for children's physical activity (PA) and can be a free resource in low-income communities. This study examined whether neighborhood characteristics were associated with children's park use and park-based moderate-to-vigorous PA (MVPA) in low-income diverse communities and how associations differed between ethnic groups. Data on park visits and MVPA came from 16,402 children 5-10-years old directly observed using the System for Observing Play and Recreation in Communities in 20 parks in low-income neighborhoods with majority Latino or Asian populations in New York City. Neighborhood characteristics included land use mix (LUM), street audits, crime rates, and an area deprivation index. We employed Poisson and negative binomial models to estimate effects of neighborhood-level variables on the number of children observed in parks and engaging in MVPA, overall and by ethnicity.
Language: en
Built environment; Exercise; Health disparities; Recreation; Social equity; Urban green space