Abstract

Direct time-of-flight (DTOF) is a prominent depth sensing method in light detection and ranging (LiDAR) applications. Single-photon avalanche diode (SPAD) arrays integrated in DTOF sensors have demonstrated excellent ranging and 3D imaging capabilities, making them promising candidates for LiDARs. However, high background noise due to solar exposure limits their performance and degrades the signal-to-background noise ratio (SBR). Noise-filtering techniques based on coincidence detection and time-gating have been implemented to mitigate this challenge but 3D imaging of a wide dynamic range scene is an ongoing issue. In this paper, we propose a coincidence-based DTOF sensor architecture to address the aforementioned challenges. The architecture is analyzed using a probabilistic model and simulation. A flash LiDAR setup is simulated with typical operating conditions of a wide angle field-of-view (FOV = 40 ° ) in a 50 klux ambient light assumption. Single-point ranging simulations are obtained for distances up to 150 m using the DTOF model. An activity-dependent coincidence is proposed as a way to improve imaging of wide dynamic range targets. An example scene with targets ranging between 8-60% reflectivity is used to simulate the proposed method. The model predicts that a single threshold cannot yield an accurate reconstruction and a higher (lower) reflective target requires a higher (lower) coincidence threshold. Further, a pixel-clustering scheme is introduced, capable of providing multiple simultaneous timing information as a means to enhance throughput and reduce timing uncertainty. Example scenes are reconstructed to distinguish up to 4 distinct target peaks simulated with a resolution of 500 ps. Alternatively, a time-gating mode is simulated where in the DTOF sensor performs target-selective ranging. Simulation results show reconstruction of a 10% reflective target at 20 m in the presence of a retro-reflective equivalent with a 60% reflectivity at 5 m within the same FOV.

