Citation
Adhia A, Gordon AR, Roberts AL, Fitzmaurice GM, Hemenway D, Austin SB. Violence Vict. 2019; 34(6): 1011-1029.
Affiliation
Channing Division of Network Medicine, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31836648
Abstract
This study assessed longitudinal associations between bullying and intimate partner violence (IPV) among adolescents and young adults in a U.S.-based cohort study. Participants (N = 5,279) reported past-year bullying when they were 14-20 years old and reported lifetime experiences of IPV when they were 20-27 years old. The results indicate that participants reporting being bullied more than twice were at elevated risk of IPV victimization compared to participants reporting no bullying victimization, adjusting for bullying perpetration and covariates. Participants reporting bullying others once or more were at elevated risk of IPV perpetration compared to participants reporting no bullying perpetration, adjusting for bullying victimization and covariates. There was no evidence that the associations differed by gender.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; bullying; intimate partner violence; perpetration; victimization