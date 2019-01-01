|
Gelzhiser JA. Violence Vict. 2019; 34(6): 972-991.
T H Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts.
(Copyright © 2019, Springer Publishing)
31836646
A shooting in an American education institution quickly creates a global ripple effect, due to the large number of international students enrolled in American secondary schools and higher education institutions. International students studying in the United States may offer unique insight into local and global perceptions of American gun culture, highlight the transnational physical, emotional, and psychological impact of gun violence, and offer fresh understandings about the American gun violence public health problem. A qualitative research study was conducted at The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) that included focus groups and in-depth interviews of students from China and India. These nations represent the largest American international student populations. The study included a random sampling methodology.
colleges and universities; education; firearms; guns; international students; violence