Sonkin D, Ferreira RJ, Hamel J, Buttell F, Frias MT. Violence Vict. 2019; 34(6): 910-929.

University of California, Davis, California.

(Copyright © 2019, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/0886-6708.VV-D-17-00086

31836643

We conducted a survey-based study looking at the associations among attachment insecurities (anxiety and avoidance), relationship functioning, and psychological domestic violence. We looked at three relationship functioning variables (i.e., anger management, communication, and conflict resolution) and three domestic psychological violence variables (i.e., derogation and control, jealous-hypervigilance, and threats-control of space). Data were collected from 76 male and 21 female court-mandated batterers. Participants completed the self-report measures of attachment insecurities, relationship functioning, and psychological domestic violence-related variables. Overall, attachment insecurities were negatively associated with relationship functioning and positively associated with psychological domestic violence outcomes. Among the whole sample, attachment anxiety correlated positively with derogation and control and with jealous-hypervigilance. There were also differential attachment associations by gender. Attachment anxiety correlated positively with threats of controlling space only among men, and with derogation and control and jealous-hypervigilance only among women. Finally, avoidance correlated negatively with communication only among women. Overall, this pattern of results is consistent with predictions derived from attachment theory: attachment insecurities are associated with poor relationship functioning and high rates of domestic violence.

© Copyright 2019 Springer Publishing Company, LLC.


Language: en

attachment anxiety; attachment avoidance; batterer treatment; controlling and abusive tactics; perpetrators; psychological abuse

