Guillén AI, Marín C, Panadero S, Vázquez JJ. Addict. Behav. 2019; 103: e106246.
Universidad of Alcalá, Department of Social Psychology, Alcalá de Henares, Spain.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31838444
The objectives of this study were: (1) to assess the prevalence of substance use among homeless women; (2) to examine the correlates for drug abuse; (3) to analyze paths between early stressful life events, drug abuse and mental health. The methodology was a longitudinal study of women homeless in Madrid (Spain), who were followed for a 24 months period. There were 138 participants interviewed at baseline and 73 participants interviewed at follow-up. We ran bivariate and multivariate analysis to examine the correlates for drug abuse. We also performed path analysis to test the interconnections between stressful life events, drug abuse and mental health.
Language: en
Drug abuse; Homeless women; Mental health; Stressful life events; Substance use