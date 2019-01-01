Abstract

BACKGROUND: Almost 21,000 youth, in the U.S., leave foster care due to "emancipation" each year. Although not well documented for this age group, nearly half of children/youth in foster care receive a disability diagnosis. There is a growing body of literature about the transition to adulthood for youth with disabilities. However, minimal research exists on the transition experiences of youth in foster care who also have a disability. This study intends to help fill this gap in the literature.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the study was to uncover challenges during the transition to adulthood for youth with disabilities who experienced foster care and elucidate the supports most beneficial in addressing these challenges. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: All participants reside in the United States pacific northwest. Seven foster care alumni aged 19-23 and five professionals serving the target population participated in the study.



METHODS: We conducted semi-structured interviews with YDFC and a focus group with professionals to understand the process of the transition to adulthood for YDFC. Our findings generated an ecological model useful for transition planning prior to the youth leaving foster care. Within our model we focus on alterable factors to bring intervention points to light.



RESULTS: Barriers uncovered included lack of consistent high school graduation requirements, high quality Independent Living Programs, positive relationships and highly skilled professionals; frequent placement changes; and inappropriate disability or mental health diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: Recommendations include systems improvements; improved intra- and interagency collaboration; and helping youth build and maintain positive relationships.



