Harwick RM, Unruh D, Lindstrom L. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; 99: 104310.
BACKGROUND: Almost 21,000 youth, in the U.S., leave foster care due to "emancipation" each year. Although not well documented for this age group, nearly half of children/youth in foster care receive a disability diagnosis. There is a growing body of literature about the transition to adulthood for youth with disabilities. However, minimal research exists on the transition experiences of youth in foster care who also have a disability. This study intends to help fill this gap in the literature.
Language: en
Adolescent development; Child welfare; Disability; Foster care; Mental health; Transition