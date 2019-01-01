|
Citation
Turner S, Menzies C, Fortier J, Garcés I, Struck S, Taillieu T, Georgiades K, Afifi TO. Child Abuse Negl. 2019; 99: e104309.
Affiliation
Departments of Community Health Sciences and Psychiatry, Medical Services Building, S113 - 750 Bannatyne Avenue, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0W3, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31838226
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Child maltreatment has a negative impact on health and well-being. Healthy sleep patterns are an important indicator of health and are particularly important for adolescent growth and development. Few studies examine the relationship between child maltreatment and sleep problems using a general population, adolescent sample. The objective of the current study was to examine the relationship between five different types of child maltreatment and four sleep outcomes among adolescents.
Keywords
Adolescence; Child maltreatment; Epidemiology; Quantitative methods; Sleep problems