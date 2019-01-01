|
Citation
Kolla G, Kenny KS, Bannerman M, Boyce N, Chapman L, Dodd Z, Ko J, Ovens S. Int. J. Drug Policy 2019; 76: e102617.
Affiliation
Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, Canada. Electronic address: s.ovens@sympatico.ca.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31838246
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is an acute public health crisis from opioid-related poisoning and overdose in Canada. The Moss Park Overdose Prevention Site (MP-OPS) - an unsanctioned overdose prevention site - opened in a downtown park in Toronto in August 2017, when no other supervised consumption services existed in the province. As an unsanctioned site, MP-OPS was not constrained by federal rules prohibiting assisted injection, and provided a unique opportunity to examine assisted injection within a supervised setting. Our objective was to examine the association between assisted injection and overdose, and whether any association between assisted injection and overdose differs according to gender.
Language: en
Keywords
Assisted injection; Drug consumption room; Overdose; Overdose prevention site; Supervised consumption service