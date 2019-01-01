|
Goldenberg S, Watt S, Braschel M, Hayashi K, Moreheart S, Shannon K. Int. J. Drug Policy 2019; 76: e102618.
Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity, 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1Y6, Canada; School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia, 5804 Fairview Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3, Canada; Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia, St. Paul's Hospital, 608-1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1Y6, Canada.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31838244
BACKGROUND: High rates of overdose and overdose-related mortality in North America represent a pressing health and social concern. Women sex workers face severe health and social inequities, which have been linked to structural factors including negative police interactions; however, little is known regarding the burden of overdose or how policing impacts overdose risk amongst sex workers who use drugs. Given this, we aimed to explore the independent effects of experiencing police-related barriers to harm reduction on non-fatal overdose amongst women sex workers who use drugs in Metro Vancouver, Canada over a 7.5-year period.
Language: en
Criminalization; Drug overdose; Harm reduction; Policing; Sex work; Women